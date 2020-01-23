J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,519 Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,519 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $213.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,377,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,360. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $173.41 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $159.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.28 and a 200-day moving average of $206.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Mulligan acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $193.46 per share, with a total value of $251,498.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

