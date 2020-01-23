J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 22,063 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14,416.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 733,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 728,737 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 666,790 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 978.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 625,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,279,000 after purchasing an additional 567,215 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6,952.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 560,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,805,000 after purchasing an additional 552,328 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4,194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 318,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,475,000 after purchasing an additional 326,669 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.79. 4,778,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,250,100. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.26. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $119.54 and a fifty-two week high of $148.61.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

