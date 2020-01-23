J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 61,934 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.9% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 474.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 250.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $120.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,221. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $102.29 and a 1-year high of $121.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.9093 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

