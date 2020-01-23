J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 685,192 DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 685,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,750,000. DNP Select Income Fund makes up 1.1% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of DNP Select Income Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 12.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,600,000 after purchasing an additional 186,042 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 204,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 82,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 6.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 866,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 6.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.92. 300,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,228. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

