J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $4.74 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,064,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,336 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,798,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $738,032,000 after acquiring an additional 36,128 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,481,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,110,000 after acquiring an additional 98,751 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,849,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,627,000 after acquiring an additional 135,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,104,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.75. 4,458,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,669. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $72.82 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.60.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

