J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $6.16 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,155,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Round Table Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 18,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,080,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,855. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.38. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $101.57 and a 12 month high of $129.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

