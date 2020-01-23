J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,309.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

TLT stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $139.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,317,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,037,673. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.17. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $118.64 and a twelve month high of $148.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.2176 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

