J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,495,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,359,000 after buying an additional 137,505 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 740,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,005,000 after purchasing an additional 34,333 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 530,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,981,000 after purchasing an additional 199,117 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 412,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 409,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,597,000 after purchasing an additional 57,140 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.74. 462,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,858. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.06. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $98.49.

