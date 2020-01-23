J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYG. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1,818.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

IYG stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,659. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $121.14 and a 52 week high of $155.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.38.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

