J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 93,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $475,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,807 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period.

PFF remained flat at $$38.05 during trading on Thursday. 4,088,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,995,118. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.34. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $38.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

