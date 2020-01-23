J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 257.1% during the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded up $4.36 on Thursday, reaching $428.78. 978,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $120.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $281.00 and a 52 week high of $429.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $384.63.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $387.91.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

