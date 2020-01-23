J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.79.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEE stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $260.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,553,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,462. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $171.74 and a 12 month high of $262.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

