J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $57.83. The stock had a trading volume of 12,858,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,139,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.42. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $57.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.98.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.53.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,289 shares of company stock worth $8,113,175 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

