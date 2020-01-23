J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Industrials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 66,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 16,222 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,012.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.24. 104,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,815. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.64. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $160.00.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

