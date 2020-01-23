Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

Jabil has a payout ratio of 10.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Jabil to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

Get Jabil alerts:

NYSE JBL traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. Jabil has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $44.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jabil will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alessandro Parimbelli sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $2,059,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,418,781.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Courtney J. Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $186,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,488,792.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 326,786 shares of company stock worth $13,091,685. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JBL. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Jabil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Jabil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jabil to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.