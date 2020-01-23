Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the highest is $1.44. Jack in the Box posted earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $5.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $221.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JACK shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.60.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $83.23 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $70.77 and a 1-year high of $93.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.57 and a 200-day moving average of $82.68. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.22.

In other Jack in the Box news, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 334 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $25,915.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,703,388.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 8,390 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $671,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,240,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,750 shares of company stock worth $3,977,925 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,460,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,264,000 after purchasing an additional 143,766 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 1,309.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,242,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,525 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 872,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,026,000 after acquiring an additional 575,737 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 857,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,780,000 after acquiring an additional 290,312 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 725,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,069,000 after acquiring an additional 32,153 shares during the period.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

