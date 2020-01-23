Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) Shares Bought by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JEC. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,465,000. AXA acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $681,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JEC. ValuEngine lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

Shares of JEC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 12-month low of $55.17 and a 12-month high of $98.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.89 and its 200 day moving average is $89.43.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $338,081.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,880.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

