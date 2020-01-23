James Mathers Sells 2,500 Shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) CRO James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at $311,781.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

James Mathers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $40,125.00.

On Tuesday, December 10th, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $39,125.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $40,675.00.

On Friday, November 29th, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $40,825.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $41,725.00.

On Thursday, October 31st, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $42,225.00.

On Tuesday, October 29th, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $43,275.00.

NASDAQ:BLFS traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $15.20. The stock had a trading volume of 196,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,067. The company has a market capitalization of $320.28 million, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.24. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.30.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 46.77% and a return on equity of 5.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $2,684,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 20.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 13,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 9.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

BLFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

