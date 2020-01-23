Janney Capital Management LLC Has $15.29 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 18,817 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,953 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 93,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 546,267 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $108,117,000 after acquiring an additional 15,340 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 272,088 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $53,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.62.

AAPL stock opened at $317.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $291.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.35. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.70 and a fifty-two week high of $319.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,397.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

