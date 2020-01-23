Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 38,735 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,258 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 38,735 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.3% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $42,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $165.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $102.17 and a 12 month high of $168.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1,264.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $168.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Microsoft from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.07.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

