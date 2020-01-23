Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 23,008 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,008 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $13,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICF. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $357,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 23.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,510,000 after acquiring an additional 113,115 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751 shares during the period.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of ICF opened at $119.78 on Thursday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.42 and a 200 day moving average of $117.39.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.