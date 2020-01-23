Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 33,221 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 90.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,837 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 33,221 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 66,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,797 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,637,000 after purchasing an additional 37,505 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,094 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $234.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.51. The company has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $163.68 and a 12 month high of $237.47.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $949.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.90 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.54.

In other news, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $101,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,793. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $586,548.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,486.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,796 shares of company stock valued at $47,340,894 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

