Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 64,742 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 609,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,742 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Gentex worth $17,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in Gentex by 4.5% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 10,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 1.5% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 34,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 40.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gentex by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNTX opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.68. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.40%.

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 9,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $264,533.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,857.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNTX. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.94.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

