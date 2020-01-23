Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 736 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $17,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $592.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $577.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $547.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $387.95 and a 1-year high of $598.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total transaction of $1,904,433.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,087.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $606.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $525.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $604.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.52.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

