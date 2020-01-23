Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $15,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 70.5% in the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $2,005,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,364 shares in the company, valued at $7,837,845.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $2,964,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,558,569.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FISV opened at $122.05 on Thursday. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $78.21 and a 1-year high of $122.52. The stock has a market cap of $82.00 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.19.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

