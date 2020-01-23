Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,858 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26,615 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $19,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,527,105 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,115,000 after purchasing an additional 232,266 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 502.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 644,331 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,786,000 after acquiring an additional 537,370 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 178,263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 38,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSK. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $47.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $119.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $38.16 and a 12-month high of $48.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.38.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 92.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

