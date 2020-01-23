Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $15,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in salesforce.com by 159.1% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 250.0% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in salesforce.com by 234.4% during the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $27,394.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,253.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total transaction of $744,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,205 shares of company stock valued at $68,637,036 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cross Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.66.

Shares of CRM opened at $182.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $137.87 and a one year high of $186.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.33 billion, a PE ratio of 194.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

