Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $14,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Natixis lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 504.3% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,009,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,367,000 after buying an additional 842,644 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 17.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,261,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,409,000 after buying an additional 642,784 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,670,000 after buying an additional 527,860 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $35,840,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 66.7% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,162,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,295,000 after buying an additional 464,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $70.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.30. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $1,212,325.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 995,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,963,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,067,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,099,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,327,378.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,948,528 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.85.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

