Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 26,973 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,435 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,973 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $19,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $284,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,801.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of American Express from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.74.

NYSE:AXP opened at $131.49 on Thursday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $98.46 and a fifty-two week high of $132.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.47%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

