Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 4,025 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $14,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,334,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 690.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $366,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 221,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,839,000 after purchasing an additional 15,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 34,744 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VV opened at $152.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $119.80 and a one year high of $153.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.13 and a 200 day moving average of $140.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.768 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.