Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 74,450 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 691,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,450 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.27% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $13,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 473.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 421.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $20.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.81. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $20.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0768 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%.

