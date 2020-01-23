Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 8,875 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $12,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 933,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,912,000 after buying an additional 77,652 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,972,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,339,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,360,000 after buying an additional 48,440 shares during the period. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,782,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DVY opened at $106.90 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.52 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.91.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.