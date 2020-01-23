Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,783 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 55,057 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $18,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 46.7% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Oracle by 6.3% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $702,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 169,311 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 15.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 23,788 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $54.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.01. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The firm has a market cap of $176.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

