Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,646 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $14,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,260 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,563,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,519,000 after purchasing an additional 588,238 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,416,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,388,000 after purchasing an additional 549,402 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $23,435,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,287,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,592,000 after purchasing an additional 330,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $54.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.13. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $1,007,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,160.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,736,818.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,118 shares in the company, valued at $52,935,939.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

