Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $12,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC opened at $375.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $262.77 and a 1 year high of $384.68. The firm has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.54 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOC. Barclays set a $415.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.45.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

