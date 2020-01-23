Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,586 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 58.2% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 57.8% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $350.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $237.27 and a fifty-two week high of $352.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $329.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.62.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. Adobe’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cleveland Research started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.28.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,625.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total value of $552,608.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,556,473.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,312 shares of company stock worth $12,297,624 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

