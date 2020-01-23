Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $12.87 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $12,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,590,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 696,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,417,000 after purchasing an additional 193,930 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,222,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,723,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,407,000. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Samuel R. Allen sold 114,253 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total transaction of $20,371,309.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 423,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,509,515.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 5,075 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.38, for a total value of $879,903.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,522,840.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,228 shares of company stock valued at $26,934,906 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DE opened at $171.16 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $132.68 and a fifty-two week high of $180.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.20 and a 200-day moving average of $167.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.79.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

