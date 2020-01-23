Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $14.72 Million Stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $14,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,949,311,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $446,171,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,059,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,551,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

LHX opened at $219.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $139.42 and a 1 year high of $223.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.73.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on L3Harris in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.34.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

