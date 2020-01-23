Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $14.94 Million Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 255.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,788 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $14,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of VF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of VF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of VF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000.

VFC opened at $94.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.56. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $76.77 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). VF had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VFC has been the subject of several research reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered VF from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on VF in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. VF currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.83.

In related news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,303.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,826 shares of company stock valued at $17,535,241. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

