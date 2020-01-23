Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $15.26 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $15,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 491,747 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $98,020,000 after purchasing an additional 148,494 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $979,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 14,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Bank of America downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.59.

Shares of NSC opened at $203.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $160.19 and a 52 week high of $211.46.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

