Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $17.74 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,503 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.40% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $17,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2,828.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

BLV opened at $102.94 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.24 and a fifty-two week high of $106.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.42 and its 200 day moving average is $101.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.4607 dividend. This represents a $5.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

