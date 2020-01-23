Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $18.63 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,699 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $18,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total value of $206,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,626. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower stock opened at $235.16 on Thursday. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $164.11 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.82. The stock has a market cap of $103.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price target (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.36.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

