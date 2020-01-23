Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $19.27 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,078 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $19,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 942.1% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 33,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 stock opened at $101.86 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $80.24 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.49.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.