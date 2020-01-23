Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $19.77 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $19,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Analog Devices by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,958 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 1,516.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,017,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,575 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 438.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 751,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,965,000 after purchasing an additional 612,036 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,890,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,110,675,000 after purchasing an additional 310,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Analog Devices by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 563,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,619,000 after purchasing an additional 278,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Neil S. Novich sold 25,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $3,049,726.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,966.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,434,585.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,484.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,320 shares of company stock valued at $12,275,687 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock opened at $120.42 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.77 and a twelve month high of $124.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.74. The company has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.89.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

