Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $336.88 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,147,207 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,867 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.2% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $336,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $122,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Apple by 5.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 56,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 12.7% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,203,000 after purchasing an additional 25,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $317.70 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.70 and a twelve month high of $319.02. The company has a market cap of $1,397.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.35.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Apple to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.62.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

