Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Welltower worth $20,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Welltower by 428.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.10.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $86.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.14. Welltower Inc has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $93.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

