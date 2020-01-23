Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $15,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 22.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,016,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,260,000 after buying an additional 556,157 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the third quarter valued at $27,983,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 13.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,350,000 after purchasing an additional 140,864 shares in the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the third quarter valued at $14,964,000. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 19.5% during the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 593,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,501,000 after purchasing an additional 96,750 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

NYSE:CCI opened at $148.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $108.97 and a twelve month high of $149.47.

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.82.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 131,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,191,812.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.