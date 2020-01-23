Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 485,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,901 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.63% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $15,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 109,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 30,156 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 137,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $32.77 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

