Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 14,043 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,043 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $18,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Rudd International Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rudd International Inc. now owns 24,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,826 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LOW opened at $121.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $122.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.50.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.46.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

