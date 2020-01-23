Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 4,067 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $18,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 25,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 57,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $76.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.19. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.4403 dividend. This is a positive change from ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

